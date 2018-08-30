Homeless groups: Minister's plan to tackle homelessness 'has already failed'

Homeless groups say Minister Eoghan Murphy's housing plan has failed.

It comes after the number of people in emergency accommodation has risen again.

9,891 men, women and children were homeless in July, up 19 since June.

The Simon Community say it is not fair that people have nowhere to go if they cannot afford to rent, while Focus Ireland says the Government is failing to deal with the problem.

Anthony Flynn, the CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, says it is going to get worse:

Mr Flynn said: "The Minister's five-year plan has failed, his plan for 2020 Ireland has failed, rebuild Ireland has already failed.

"The response is not good enough, we are not seeing actual on-the-ground responses from the department or the Minister in tackling homelessness in any way, shape or form."