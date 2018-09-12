Homeless family of 12 forced to sleep in hospital waiting room

Sinn Féin's Housing Spokesperson claims he has never heard of homeless people being sent to sleep in hospitals.

Eoin O'Broin has been reacting to reports that a Romanian family of six adults and six children had been sent to Portiuncula Hospital as they had nowhere else to go.

At around 10.30pm on September 5, they had asked Gardaí to help them find a bed.

They were taken to the Ballinasloe facility by officers from Athlone Garda Station following consultations with Tusla.

Portiuncula Hospital.

Deputy O'Broin feels the crisis has plunged to new depths.

He said: "If anybody isn't shocked by the idea of children being forced to sleep on plastic chairs in Garda stations, or in waiting rooms in hospitals, then I think they've lost their moral compass.

"But more importantly than that, what it shows is that the Government's rebuilding Ireland policy is failing, Eoghan Murphy is failing, and until we have a change of policy and minister my fear is things are going to continue to get worse."