Homeless families living in hotels could be moved out during Pope's visit

Homeless families living in hotels in Dublin could be moved out during the Pope's visit.

More than 600,000 tourists are expected in the capital when Pope Francis visits later this summer as part of the World Meeting of Families.

However, the extra visitors are expected to put pressure on accommodation spaces in the city.

Father Peter Mc Verry, who campaigns on behalf of the homeless, says it is unacceptable for families to be forced onto the streets.

"You're not going to get a hotel bedroom anywhere in 100 miles of Dublin, I would imagine, when the Pope comes to visit," he said.

"I think it's a frightening scenario that could easily see families living in garda stations over that period."

Meanwhile, the shortage of accommodation in the city continues to affect students.

150,000 leaflets will be delivered to homes around Dublin to ask if they would rent a room to a student.

DIT, which is behind the move, is reminding homeowners that tax breaks are available if they want to let out a spare bedroom.

Dr Brian Gormley, the Head of Campus Life at DIT, said: "There is a shortage of rental accommodation and the Daft.ie rental survey showed that the number of available rental houses is at its lowest ever.

"This is one approach we're taking, and we also have some purpose built student accommodation in the area as well."

