Homeless charities get almost €1m in donations from water charge refunds

People have donated nearly €1m worth of water refunds to homeless charities.

Focus Ireland, the Peter McVerry Trust and the Simon Community launched the Refund Project in December to coincide with the Irish Water repayments of €173m.

The money is going towards three housing projects in Limerick, Cork and Dublin.

People can still donate until the end of the month via www.refundproject.ie by bank transfer when lodging their refund cheques or by posting their donation.

- Digital Desk