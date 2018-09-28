Homeless charities call for Government clarity on homelessness figures

Homeless charities are calling on the government to clear up the confusion surrounding the latest homelessness figures.

The Housing Minister has confirmed that over 1,600 people have been removed from the list so far this year.

Eoghan Murphy claims that is because they were wrongly classified as being in emergency accommodation.

Niamh Randall from the Simon Communities said everyone presenting as homeless should be included in the figures.

"Our concern is that if people are in a temporary arrangement where they don't have a tenancy in place, they don't have security, they don't have certainty and they're not quite sure where they're going be next week or next month - they need to be in emergency accommodation figures because that's the nature of their experience."