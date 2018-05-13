Homecoming for champions Leinster to be held in Dublin today

A homecoming will be held in Dublin this evening for the Leinster rugby team after they won the European Champions Cup last night.

The Irishmen beat Racing 92 in a close 15-12 encounter at Bilbao's San Mames Stadium.

The homecoming will take place in Energia Park, Donnybrook at 4pm.

Gates will open at 2pm and fans can re-watch the game from 2.30pm.

Tickets for the event will available on a limited basis, free of charge and on a first come first served basis on leinsterrugby.ie.

Isa Nacewa and Jordi Murphy of Leinster lift the cup at theSan Mames Stadium in Bilbao. Photo by RamseyCardy/Sportsfile

- Digital Desk