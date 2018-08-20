Holidaymakers urged to check vaccination status as European measles cases soar

Holidaymakers have been given fresh warnings to ensure they are vaccinated against measles after it emerged European cases have reached an eight-year high.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned the number of cases of the highly infectious disease during 2018 have already outstripped any year since 2010.

Across Europe there were more than 41,000 measles cases recorded during the first six months of 2018, including 37 deaths.

The WHO said the highest annual total for measles cases since 2010 was recorded in 2017 when 23,927 cases were identified.

The global health body said France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine have had more than 1,000 cases each so far in 2018.

Ukraine has been the hardest hit with over 23,000 people affected, it said.

More than 41,000 children and adults in the European Region have been infected with #measles in the first 6 months of 2018. Country reports show 37 people have died due to measles. https://t.co/BFyKQzUHLN #immunizeEurope pic.twitter.com/ybDLx09u0F — WHO/Europe (@WHO_Europe) August 20, 2018

Meanwhile, those who are starting university or attending festivals should also make sure they are protected.

Dr Zsuzsanna Jakab, WHO regional director for Europe, added: “Following the decade’s lowest number of cases in 2016, we are seeing a dramatic increase in infections and extended outbreaks.

“We call on all countries to immediately implement broad, context-appropriate measures to stop further spread of this disease.”

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness and can be deadly in some cases.

Early signs of illness include cold-like symptoms, sore eyes that may be sensitive to light, fever and small greyish-white spots on the inside of the cheeks.

A few days later a blotchy red-brown rash will appear, usually starting on the head or neck.

- Press Association