Ho ho ho: Santa has left presents across the country

He has come and gone, and children across the country are waking up to see what Santa left them for Christmas.

His journey around the world is continuing this morning, and he was last seen in San Diego in California.

With over a whopping 6 billion presents left under Christmas trees, next, he's set to fly over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco before popping over to a few of the smaller islands above Alaska.

At midday he will be en route back to the North Pole for a well-earned rest.