HIV trial: Woman claims accused 'said he was sorry' when they discussed her HIV diagnosis

By Aoife Nic Ardghail

A former partner of a man accused of infecting her with HIV has told a jury that he “wasn't shocked” when she received her diagnosis.

The woman said she became pregnant soon after starting a relationship with the accused man (27) in early 2010 and discovered she was HIV positive following routine hospital tests.

She said he had agreed with her request that he use a condom the first time they had sex, but afterwards she noticed he wasn't wearing one. The woman told the jury that the accused told her he “didn't like” condoms.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identities of the complainants in the case, has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to two women on dates between November 2009 and June 2010.

In his opening address, prosecution counsel Dominic McGinn SC told the jury that it was alleged the man was aware of his diagnosis when he infected the women with HIV and this amounted to serious harm.

The man's former partner told Mr McGinn that she thought the accused “said he was sorry” during a discussion of her HIV diagnosis. She said the relationship ended a few months after she gave birth to their child.

The woman told defence counsel Paul Greene SC under cross-examination that she had gone out with two men prior to the accused. She said she had used condoms with the man she had been seeing directly before the accused and did not have oral sex with this male.

Mr Greene put it to her that the male has a different recollection of having oral sex with her, to which she replied: “Ok”.

Mr Greene asked the woman when she last had sex with his client. She replied that it was three years ago and before she gave gardaí a statement in February 2015.

She alleged the man had been “coming and going” to her home around that time and would bang on her door.

The complainant agreed she went to hotels with the man at the beginning of their relationship, but denied she checked in to a city centre premises and had sex with him in May this year.

She agreed the man kept “videos” of his girlfriends, but again denied she had sex with the man at a hotel in May.

The woman confirmed with Mr McGinn under re-examination, that she had used condoms with the first male with whom she had a relationship before the accused.

The trial continues before Judge Martin Nolan and a jury.