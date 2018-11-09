Hired hitman jailed for 11 years for conspiracy to murder in Dublin

A man who admitted possession of a firearm and being part of a conspiracy to murder a Dublin man has been jailed by the Special Criminal Court for 11 years.

Luke Wilson (aged 23) was recorded by gardaí in "extensive discussions" about the murder plot. He said in an audio recording that he had "no problem" camping in the back of a van in order "to get" Gary Hanley and that he wanted "money, not jail".

The father-of-one also said: “He (Hanley) doesn’t even understand why our people want him gone, he is such a f**king idiot".

Wilson from Cremona Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, admitted in July to conspiring to murder Mr Hanley at a location within the State between September 15 and November 6, last year. The offence is under Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

He also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a Beretta handgun with intent to endanger life at Philipsburgh Avenue, Fairview, Dublin 3 on November 6, last year.

Sentencing the defendant today, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh, sentenced Wilson to 12 years imprisonment with the final year suspended for a period of three years for the firearm charge.

Wilson also received a six-year concurrent sentence on the conspiracy charge.

The defendant has 36 previous convictions at district court level which include theft and road traffic offences.

Michael Bowman SC, defending Wilson, submitted to the court last month that his client was “enormously relieved” that gardaí intervened when they did as, otherwise, it would have resulted in “far worse consequences” for him.

Mr Bowman also told the court that there was very significant trauma in Wilson’s life when he lost his eye at the age of 18 years after been shot in the face by his “life-long best friend” as part of an attempted murder. As a result, he developed post-traumatic stress disorder and fell into a deep depression.

Wilson is fully blind in one eye and is losing the sight in his other eye, the court has heard, but he is scheduled to have an operation on this eye in order to recover his sight which his barrister said was “disappearing rapidly”.

More to follow.