Hiqa to consider offering HPV vaccine to boys

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has begun a national public consultation on offering the HPV vaccine to boys.

Currently, the national immunisation programme offers the HPV vaccine to girls in their first year of secondary school.

Hiqa’s health technology assessment is reviewing the clinical and cost-effectiveness of extending this programme to include vaccinating boys in their first year of secondary school as well.

"HPV infection presents a significant and increasing health burden in both males and females, but currently only girls are offered the vaccine," said Dr Máirín Ryan, Hiqa’s director of health technology assessment and deputy chief executive.

"On average, 539 cases of cancer associated with HPV infection are diagnosed every year in Ireland, including cervical, anal, penile and oropharyngeal cancers. HPV infection is also responsible for genital warts, with 90% of these caused by HPV types that are included in the vaccine.

No treatment exists for HPV infection, so the focus must be on preventing those at risk from acquiring the virus.

The draft findings of Hiqa’s report have been published for public consultation. The assessment found that vaccinating both boys and girls would have considerable health benefits.

"From reviewing the evidence, Hiqa has found that the HPV vaccine is safe and is effective at preventing infection with HPV," said Dr Ryan.

"Extending the current girls-only HPV immunisation programme to include boys would reduce HPV-related disease in males and females in Ireland, improving patient-related outcomes and reducing mortality from HPV-related cancers.

"Hiqa wants to hear the views of the Irish public on this draft report before it is finalised. Following this, a final report will be prepared for consideration by the Hiqa Board, before final recommendations are made to the Minister for Health."

Minister for Health Simon Harris has welcomed the public consultation process.

"I requested Hiqa to undertake this Health Technology Assessment, which will establish the clinical and cost-effectiveness of providing the vaccine to boys. This public consultation is an important part of the process and I encourage people to take this opportunity to give their views," said Minister Harris.

"This Government is supportive of the extension of the HPV programme to boys and it will be prioritised should the HTA make a positive recommendation.

I am encouraged to hear the Hiqa assessment has found that vaccinating both boys and girls would have considerable health benefits and that it reiterates that the vaccine is safe and effective at preventing infection with HPV.

"Cervical cancer impacts the lives of almost 7,000 women in Ireland every year. Vaccination teams will be returning to schools in September to administer the HPV vaccine to girls in first year and I encourage parents to ensure that their daughters receive this important life-saving vaccine."

Hiqa invites members of the public to give feedback on the draft report until Friday, September 7.