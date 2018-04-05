HIQA foster care reviews reveal safeguarding concerns

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has found several issues with safeguarding and reviews of foster carers.

It has published three reports on services operated by Tusla in Dublin South Central, Cavan-Monaghan and Dublin North City.

It found that garda vetting for some carers had not been updated and that there were elements of overcrowding in some foster households.

In all three inspections, it found appropriate safeguarding arrangements were not always in place.

It also found that child protection concerns were not always managed in line with the Children First policy - and routine reviews of foster carers were not taking place.

Commenting on the publication of the reports, Jim Gibson, Tusla chief operations officer, said: “HIQA inspections are an important measurement and oversight tool for us in Tusla and allow us to ensure that our services operate at the highest possible standard.

“These reports show evidence of positive practice and improvements in services.

“The reports also identify areas for improvement which we are targeting through comprehensive action plans which were agreed with HIQA.

“This work takes time and we are committed to implementing the required actions as promptly as possible to improve the service for children, families and our foster carer community.”

