HIQA finds deficits remain in some Tusla services identified in 2016

HIQA has found a lack of timely intervention in some cases where allegations of the physical abuse of children were made in the Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary area.

An inspection of Tulsa child protection services found major non-compliance in five out of six standards assessed in October and November last year.

The report says there was no formal system in place to review a waiting list of 213 cases, resulting in children potentially being left at risk.

Many of the deficits found in the inspection had been identified by Tusla in 2016, but the report says no effective action had been taken to address them.

Patricia Finlay, acting Chief Operations Officer at Tusla, said: "Tusla has recognised the need to strengthen our screening processes and that is why we developed our Child Protection and Welfare Strategy 2017-2022. A comprehensive implementation plan is now underway to embed the strategy within the agency over the next three to five years.

“As part of that, training in the agency’s new national approach to practice, Signs of Safety, is being rolled-out around the country and has begun in the Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary area.

"This will ensure that children and families receive a consistent, appropriate, proportionate and timely service."