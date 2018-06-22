Hillary Clinton to receive honorary degree in Dublin
Hillary Clinton will receive an honorary degree from Trinity College Dublin today.
The former US Secretary of State and First Lady will then give a public lecture at the college.
That will be followed by a conversation with the university chancellor, Mary Robinson, where they'll discuss issues such as women in politics and the current challenges facing America.
Secretary Clinton met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday evening, where they talked about gender equality and world affairs.
Digital Desk
