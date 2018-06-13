Hillary Clinton to receive honorary degree from Trinity

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will be awarded with an honorary degree at Trinity College Dublin on June 22.

Ahead of the ceremony she will give a public lecture at the Edmund Burke Lecture Theatre at 12pm on the same day.

Following the lecture, there will be a conversation with Chancellor of the University, Mary Robinson during which Ms Clinton will explore her views on democracy, women in politics and the current challenges facing American society.

Ms Clinton has dedicated her life to public service and advocacy.

She is a long-time supporter of the Peace Process in Northern Ireland, initially while First Lady of the United States, supporting pro-peace women's groups and continuing through to the present day.

Ms Clinton has received numerous prestigious awards for her contributions to society including the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service, the President's Award of the League of United Latin American Citizens, Role Model of the Year by the United Steel Workers of America; and the Martin Luther King Jr Award.

Digital Desk