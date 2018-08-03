Higher temperatures to make a brief return for bank holiday weekend

Bank holiday revellers are set to enjoy a dry and sunny bank holiday weekend in parts of the country.

It will be dry in most areas this afternoon, according to Met Éireann, who predict sunny spells with a few light showers will occur.

Temperatures will climb to 25 degrees today with Leinster and South Munster enjoying the best of the weather.

It will continue to brighten up with sunny spells developing, however a few showers will occur this afternoon. Warm with highs of 18 to 24 degrees in light west or northwest breezes. It will be warmest in Leinster and South Munster pic.twitter.com/DIwAK7LM0G — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 3, 2018

Tomorrow looks set to be another dry day, but it will start off a bit cloudy, especially in parts of the west and northwest.

Sunny spells will develop Saturday afternoon with highs of 18 to 23 degrees.

Solar UV index is high is any sunshine for Saturday 4th August — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 3, 2018

The weather will be putting the Sun in Sunday as it is predicted to be the nicest day of the long weekend.

The best sunshine and highest temperatures will be found in Leinster and Munster, with more clouds in the west and northwest.

There will be temperatures of 19 to 25 degrees, with south Leinster enjoying the warmest temperatures.

Reaching high confidence: 80% that we will see high pressure return by late this week and over the bank holiday with warm temps and dry weather. Detail such as temps, cloud cover or lack of...remain a tad elusive.

CONFIDENCE: 80% 😎😎😎☀️😜 pic.twitter.com/3b5fzx1EcV — ☀Metalert Ireland☀ (@MetAlertIreland) July 30, 2018

The sunny weather will be washed away on Sunday night over the northern half of the country where outbreaks of rain will develop.

It's a country of two halves on Monday, with clouds and scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle across the north and west of the country while more eastern and southern counties will be generally dry for the day.

Temperatures will rise to 22 degrees in parts.

In summary, it's a great weekend to be in Munster or Leinster for sun-worshippers, while those craving some shade from the sun should journey to Connacht or Ulster.