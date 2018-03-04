High tides and bad weather to close Dublin's Bull Bridge today for a few hours
04/03/2018 - 07:46:14Back to Ireland Home
Dublin's Bull Bridge will be closed for several hours later today.
The Dublin Port Company says there will be no entry to the bridge between 11am and 3pm, due to high tides and adverse weather conditions.
They will be posting any further updates through social media and the Dublin Port website.
The bridge was also closed yesterday for around four hours yesterday due to high tides and the bad weather.
BULL BRIDGE CLOSURE: Please note due to high tides & continuing adverse weather conditions the #BullBridge will be closed from 11.00 – 15.00hrs Sunday 4 March 2018.— Dublin Port Company (@DublinPortCo) March 3, 2018
We would appreciate you sharing this message with anyone you know who regularly uses Bull Bridge. pic.twitter.com/qSZlloDKSf
Join the conversation - comment here