High tides and bad weather to close Dublin's Bull Bridge today for a few hours

Dublin's Bull Bridge will be closed for several hours later today.

The Dublin Port Company says there will be no entry to the bridge between 11am and 3pm, due to high tides and adverse weather conditions.

They will be posting any further updates through social media and the Dublin Port website.

The bridge was also closed yesterday for around four hours yesterday due to high tides and the bad weather.
