High Court to decide if housing activists illegally trespassing on Dublin property

The High Court will decide today whether housing activists are illegally trespassing on a property in Dublin's north inner city.

A number of groups have been occupying the home on Summerhill Parade for the past week.

But lawyers for the building's owners have now applied to the court to have the protesters removed.

The group were also involved in a sit-in at the Department of Housing yesterday demanding a meeting with the Minister.

Aisling Bruin is a volunteer with the Dublin Central Housing Association explained by they are taking the action.

She said: "We strategically took a private house as a means to push forward the rental narrative and how people are living in really terrible conditions.

"We had a very clear set of demands and one of those demands is that the council would CPO these properties to highlight that this can be done."