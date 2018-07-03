High Court hears woman who says son was illegally adopted, was 'sternly warned' not to touch him after birth

By Ann O'Loughlin

A 57-year-old man who has sued a Catholic adoption agency and the State claiming he was illegally adopted has told the High Court it was a bombshell when he found out he was adopted six years ago.

Patrick Farrell was informed after communication from the Adoption Authority of Ireland in late 2012 that he had been illegally adopted. A meeting was arranged in early 2013 with his birth mother Tressa Reeves.

After 50 years of being Paddy Farrell, he said he discovered he was Andre Donnelly.

"You couldn't write that," he told the High Court today.

Patrick 'Paddy' Farrell also known as Andre Donnelly said he was shocked when he discovered in late 2012 that he was not the child of the now deceased Maeve and Jim Farrell from Liscolman, Tullow, Co Carlow.

He met his birth mother Tressa Reeves in early 2013. He said it was a controlled and very strange meeting arranged at the offices of the Adoption Authority where they were told not to exchange personal details.

He said after the meeting he spoke to his mother in the car park, and they went for a coffee and had "a good old natter" in a hotel where they exchanged phone numbers and addresses.

Tressa Reeves and Paddy Farrell outside the Four Courts today. Pictures: Collins

Mr Farrell was giving evidence to his counsel Eanna Mulloy SC on the first day of his damages action against the St Patrick's Guild Adoption Society and the State over the circumstances of his adoption.

They deny his claims and those taken by his birth mother Tressa Donnelly Reeves, who spend decades looking for her son following his birth in Dublin in March 1961.

When asked by his counsel about his feelings over his mothers' quest to find him Mr Farrell said he was "very angry" and "words fail me," that she was "given the run around for years and years and years and years".

Things had been difficult for him and his family as he became preoccupied with and tried to come to terms with being adopted, particularly when word got out in the small community where he lives.

His work was also affected and he left a good job working on the Luas to a less well-paid job closer to home.

He said that he "got on very well" with the Donnelly family, but told the court that "you cannot buy time, and how can you get back even the last 20 years".

His biggest regret was that he never got to meet one sister who passed away in 2006.

However, he had erected a monument to her by building a garden in her honour at his home, where he said he felt at peace.

He also told the court that while his adoptive mother Maeve Farrell had doted on him, his adoptive father was violent. He alleged he was beaten and injured by his adoptive father. He told of one incident where Mr Farrell allegedly broke the knuckles in his right hand with a hurley after he lost a handball match in Croke Park.

His father also struck with a part of a plough, he alleged, leaving him requiring 32 stitches, after he was outside playing in his good confirmation clothes.

He also said his father took him out of school early to work in the family business when he would have preferred to go on and do his Leaving Cert.

Earlier:

A mother and her son, who was adopted shortly after his birth 57 years ago have launched a High Court action against a Catholic adoption agency and the State alleging he was illegally adopted.

During her long search, Tressa Reeves, nee Donnelly (79) now living in Cornwall in England, was allegedly given the "brush off" by the St Patrick's Guild Adoption Society concerning his whereabouts.

He was placed with a family at Liscolman, Tullow Co Carlow shortly after his birth and given the name Patrick Farrell.

Both Mr Farrell and Mrs Reeves now claim the adoption was unlawful and was allegedly done without the legal safeguards provided under the adoption laws.

They claim false birth and baptism certs were procured in respect of the baby.

Tressa Reeves (Nee Donnelly) and her son, Paddy Farrell (also known as Andre Donnelly) pictured leaving the Four Courts today. Picture: Collins

'Conspiracy, deceit'

After a long battle for information, she and her son were finally reunited in 2013.

As a result, the mother and son have sued St Patrick's Guild Incorporated, Ireland, and the Attorney General seeking damages.

They claim that false misrepresentations concerning Patrick's location were allegedly made and there was alleged conspiracy, deceit and a failure to provide them with information about each other in a timely manner that the mother and son were entitled to.

It is also claimed there was a failure to protect their family rights and that the son was placed with a couple, the now deceased Maeve and James Farrell, whose suitability was never assessed.

The son also seeks damages and exemplary damages on grounds including that his Constitutional rights were breached.

The State, it is alleged, failed to vindicate or recognise the mother and son's rights.

The claims are denied.

In its defence the Society says it did not make any false misrepresentations and denies it failed to comply with any legislation.

It denies keeping anyone in the dark regarding their entitlements or that it engaged in any conspiracies.

It further denies that it conveyed her son to James and Maeve Farrell as claimed, and says the Society did not thwart or disparage any efforts by Mrs Reeves to trace her son.

The State parties say they are a stranger to the claims and are not liable for any alleged wrongs committed against the mother and son.

Opening the case Eanna Mulloy SC for the mother and son said Tressa Donnelly came from a highly respectable family in England, which was very religious, and had connections in Ireland.

She became pregnant shortly before her 21st birthday.

It was arranged for her to travel to Ireland, "on work experience".

Tressa at 21

She ended up at a house known as the Marie Clinic, Clontarf in Dublin through the St Patrick's Guild, which was run by the Sisters of Charity Nuns.

Counsel said she gave birth to a boy on March 13, 1961.

She was "sternly warned" not to touch the newborn as it would be "bad for the child" who was to be put up for adoption.

However she defied this warning, counsel said, and baptised him with holy water she had, in the hope that someday she would find him.

Shortly afterwards she was taken away and signed various forms consenting to the adoption.

Counsel said the documents she signed were legal nullities had none of the normal safeguards required.

'Sent around from "Billy to Jack"'

Counsel said that over the years his client, following her marriage and the birth of her other children, made visits to Ireland in attempts to get information about her son without much success, and said she was brushed off by the nuns she dealt with at St Patrick's, and a person who worked at the place where she gave birth. She claims she was told the boy was among those infants who went to the USA.

Over the years counsel said Mrs Reeves got very limited information from the Society.

She was sent around from "Billy to Jack" and told she was not entitled to information on the basis of a right to privacy that the Farrells were entitled to.

Counsel said there was no such a right to privacy.

Counsel said, "a go-slow attitude" was adopted when it came to providing information to Ms Reeves.

She was eventually reunited with her son in 2013, but counsel said she was "duped and cheated, through and through".

The case continues before Mr Justice Denis McDonald.