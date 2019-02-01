High Court halts trial of alleged sex abuse case from 40 years ago over fears of an unfair trial

The trial of a man charged with raping and indecently assaulting his sister-in-law some 40 years ago has been halted by the High Court.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons prohibited the DPP from taking any further criminal proceedings against the man on grounds there would be a real risk of an unfair trial because of the deaths of four witnesses who were members of the complainant's family and because of the "great length of delay" since the alleged events.

He did not think there was any warning which a trial judge could formulate to ensure a fair trial.

"It would not be enough simply to warn on the danger of convicting on uncorroborated evidence", he said.

The trial "would be reduced to a swearing match" between the complainant and the accused, he said.

The man was charged with a large number of indecent assaults and one count of rape between 1976 and 1979.

They allegedly occurred after he and his wife, the complainant's sister, moved back into the sisters' family home. There were 10 people living in a small three-bed house with a small sitting room and conditions were "extremely cramped", according to the complainant who was a child at this time.

She claims the abuse occurred almost on a daily basis involving acts including grabbing her breast and vagina through her clothes. He allegedly raped her on one occasion.

She says he was "careful and clever" because there were people in the house and when there was no one else around the assaults lasted longer.

One of her sisters said he also grabbed her breasts and that incident was reported to their mother.

The complainant first disclosed the abuse to her doctor when she was an adult in 2014.

The man, in seeking prohibition of his trial, said he had been unfairly prejudiced by the time lapse because four other family members, the sisters' mother, father, grandmother, and an uncle, are dead.

File photo.

They could have given evidence as to the complainant's credibility in circumstances where she had a close relationship with the grandmother and uncle and she is likely to have confided in them, he said.

The mother could have given evidence in relation to the sister's allegation that he also grabbed her which would also go to credibility.

The DPP opposed the application. It was argued, among other things, the deceased family members were often away from home for long periods of work and would not have been able to give relevant evidence.

Mr Justice Simons said the absence of corroborating witnesses was "a real difficulty" and he did not think a trial could fairly be held in the circumstances.