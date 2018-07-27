High Court action against lawyers who resigned from firm is settled

By Ann O'Loughlin

High Court proceedings brought by a prominent law firm against three solicitors who resigned from the practice late last month have been resolved.

The action was taken Augustus Cullen Law and Cullen Solicitors Services Limited solicitors against Michael Boylan, Gillian O'Connor, their firm Michael Boylan Litigation Law Firm, and another solicitor Ciara McPhillips for alleged breach of contract.

Mr Boylan had been an equity partner at Augustus Cullen, Ms O'Connor had been a partner while Ms McPhillips had been an associate solicitor with the plaintiffs prior to their resignation on June 25th last.

Last week the plaintiffs obtained permission, on an ex parte basis, from Ms Jutice Caroline Costello to serve short notice of the proceedings on the defendants.

When the matter retunred before the Court on Friday Rossa Fanning SC for Augustus Cullen Law said that following discussions between the parties the matter had been settled, and could be struck out.

Counsel said that as part of the settlement all allegations of the soliciting of clients were withdrawn.

Andrew Fitzpatrick SC for Mr Boylan, Ms O'Connor and their firm said his cleints were very happy that the allegations of solciting of clients had been withdrawn.

The court also heard that Ms McPhillips, represente by Ciaran Lewis SC, was also pleased with the settlement.

Ms Justice Costello commended the parties for bring about a resolution to the dispute and struck out the proceedings.

As part of their action the plaintiffs had sought various orders against the defendants including injunctions preventing them from approaching or soliciting any of Augustus Cullen Law's clients for the next 12 months.

The plaintiffs also seek orders requiring them to return materials, devices and property allegedly owned by Augustus Cullen Law it claims are in the possession of the defendants.