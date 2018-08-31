Heroin worth €700,000 seized from Inchicore flat

A man in his 30s was arrested after heroin worth €700,000 was seized in Dublin.

Following a search of a flat at Tyrone Place in Inchicore on Monday, August 27, gardaí discovered 5kg of heroin.

An examination of the scene was carried out by Garda Crime Scene Examiners and a follow-up operation was carried out.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Kilmainham garda station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has recently been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

