Here's where the country's 42 new schools are to be built

The Minister for Education Richard Bruton announced today that 42 new schools will be built over the next four years.

26 of those schools are primary and 16 are post-primary and the majority will be in Dublin or the commuter belt counties of Wicklow, Meath and Kildare.

A process will be run in all of the new schools with parents to decide the patronage, with an online system to do that under development.

Parents in a particular area will get to have a say in what the patronage of the school is, as part of the Minister's bid to end the baptism barrier.

However, the Irish Times reports this morning that more than 500 applications for major refurbishments in schools across the country have been put on hold.

The Department says it plans to continue to monitor areas where existing schools need expanding, saying 40% of new school places will come through extensions.

Here is the full list:

Primary schools to be established over the next 4 years (2019 to 2022):

Booterstown_Blackrock

Donaghmede_Howth_D13

Drumcondra_Marino_Dublin1

Dublin6_Clonskeagh & Dublin_6W (Regional Solution)

Dunshaughlin

Glasheen_CorkCity/Pouladuff

Goatstown_Stillorgan_DLR

Kilcoole/Newtownmountkennedy

Killester_Raheny_Clontarf

Leixlip

Maynooth

Swords/South

Swords/North

Carrigaline

Donabate

Newcastle_Rathcoole/Saggart

Sallynoggin_Killiney_DLR/Cherrywood

Bray/Woodbrook Shanganagh

Clondalkin_D22

Donaghmede_Howth_D13

Dublin2_Dublin4

Gurranbraher_CorkCity

Kilkenny/City, Western Environs

Naas

Sallynoggin_Killiney_DLR/North

Sallynoggin_Killiney_DLR/Cherrywood

Post-primary schools to be established over the next 4 years (2019 to 2022):

Donaghmede_Howth_D13/Belmayne/Clongriffin

GalwayCity & Oranmore (Regional Solution)

Laytown & Drogheda (Regional Solution)

Wicklow

Blanchardstown_West D15 & BlanchardstownVge_D15 (Regional Solution)

Goatstown_Stillorgan DLR

Enfield (Kilcock school planning area)

Citywest/Saggart (Tallaght & Newcastle_Rathcoole school planning areas) (Regional Solution)

Dublin6_Clonskeagh & Dublin_6W (Regional Solution)

Ballincollig

Booterstown_Blackrock & Dunlaoghaire (Regional Solution)

Donaghmede_Howth_D13/Baldoyle/Stapolin

Dublin2_Dublin4

Kilcoole & Greystones (Regional Solution)

Sallynoggin_Killiney_DLR/Cherrywood

Drumcondra_Marino_Dublin1

The new primary school already announced to open in 2018 is as follows:

Dublin South City Centre (Regional – D2, 4 & 6)

The new post-primary schools already announced to open in 2018 are as follows:

Malahide & Portmarnock, (Regional solution)

Swords, Co. Dublin

Limerick City & Environs (East )

Dublin South City Centre (Regional – D2, 4, 6 & 8)

Firhouse, Dublin 24

- Digital Desk