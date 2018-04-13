Here's where the country's 42 new schools are to be built

Back to Education Ireland Home

The Minister for Education Richard Bruton announced today that 42 new schools will be built over the next four years.

26 of those schools are primary and 16 are post-primary and the majority will be in Dublin or the commuter belt counties of Wicklow, Meath and Kildare.

A process will be run in all of the new schools with parents to decide the patronage, with an online system to do that under development.

Parents in a particular area will get to have a say in what the patronage of the school is, as part of the Minister's bid to end the baptism barrier.

However, the Irish Times reports this morning that more than 500 applications for major refurbishments in schools across the country have been put on hold.

The Department says it plans to continue to monitor areas where existing schools need expanding, saying 40% of new school places will come through extensions.

Here is the full list:

Primary schools to be established over the next 4 years (2019 to 2022):

  • Booterstown_Blackrock

  • Donaghmede_Howth_D13

  • Drumcondra_Marino_Dublin1

  • Dublin6_Clonskeagh & Dublin_6W (Regional Solution)

  • Dunshaughlin

  • Glasheen_CorkCity/Pouladuff

  • Goatstown_Stillorgan_DLR

  • Kilcoole/Newtownmountkennedy

  • Killester_Raheny_Clontarf

  • Leixlip

  • Maynooth

  • Swords/South

  • Swords/North

  • Carrigaline

  • Donabate

  • Newcastle_Rathcoole/Saggart

  • Sallynoggin_Killiney_DLR/Cherrywood

  • Bray/Woodbrook Shanganagh

  • Clondalkin_D22

  • Donaghmede_Howth_D13

  • Dublin2_Dublin4

  • Gurranbraher_CorkCity

  • Kilkenny/City, Western Environs

  • Naas

  • Sallynoggin_Killiney_DLR/North

  • Sallynoggin_Killiney_DLR/Cherrywood

    • Post-primary schools to be established over the next 4 years (2019 to 2022):

  • Donaghmede_Howth_D13/Belmayne/Clongriffin

  • GalwayCity & Oranmore (Regional Solution)

  • Laytown & Drogheda (Regional Solution)

  • Wicklow

  • Blanchardstown_West D15 & BlanchardstownVge_D15 (Regional Solution)

  • Goatstown_Stillorgan DLR

  • Enfield (Kilcock school planning area)

  • Citywest/Saggart (Tallaght & Newcastle_Rathcoole school planning areas) (Regional Solution)

  • Dublin6_Clonskeagh & Dublin_6W (Regional Solution)

  • Ballincollig

  • Booterstown_Blackrock & Dunlaoghaire (Regional Solution)

  • Donaghmede_Howth_D13/Baldoyle/Stapolin

  • Dublin2_Dublin4

  • Kilcoole & Greystones (Regional Solution)

  • Sallynoggin_Killiney_DLR/Cherrywood

  • Drumcondra_Marino_Dublin1

    • The new primary school already announced to open in 2018 is as follows:

  • Dublin South City Centre (Regional – D2, 4 & 6)

    • The new post-primary schools already announced to open in 2018 are as follows:

  • Malahide & Portmarnock, (Regional solution)

  • Swords, Co. Dublin

  • Limerick City & Environs (East )

  • Dublin South City Centre (Regional – D2, 4, 6 & 8)

  • Firhouse, Dublin 24

    • - Digital Desk

    Join the conversation - comment here

    House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


    More like this story

    Most Read in Ireland