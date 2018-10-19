Here's where some of the 133 motorists were caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

Gardaí have caught 133 drivers exceeding the speed limit since 7am today, with one motorist travelling at 134km/h in Co. Kildare.

'National Slow Down Day' is underway until 7am tomorrow morning, with gardai out in force in a bid to clamp down on those speeding.

Gardai say they have checked the speed of more than 105,000 vehicles since 7am this morning.

One driver, at Mount Brown in Dublin, was caught doing 75km/h in a 50km/h zone.

157 people died on our country's roads last year, with one in three involving speed.