Here's where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit during trip to Dublin

Details have been announced of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle visit to Dublin next month.

The newlyweds will visit the city from Tuesday, July 10 to Wednesday, July 11.

Over the course of the trip, the pair will meet the people of Dublin and will visit organisations which are central to Irish life.

This will include a visit to Croke Park.

They will also attend a summer garden party at the British Ambassador's residence, where they will meet people from across Ireland's arts, sports, military and social enterprise sectors.

The couple will learn about Ireland's culture and heritage, including a visit to Trinity College, where they will see the Book of Kells, one of Ireland's greatest cultural treasures.

The Duke and Duchess will also have a moment for reflection at the Famine Memorial, before visiting EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum, telling the story of the 10 million Irish people who have emigrated across the world.

Harry and Meghan will visit to DogPatch Labs, a co-working space for technology start-ups. Here, The Duke and Duchess will meet children and young people taking part in free coding workshops, and will also have the opportunity to talk to female tech entrepreneurs.

The programme will include official meetings with President Michael Higgins, and with Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.

It follows previous trips to Ireland by the Queen, who visited in 2011, and Prince Charles, who travelled to Cork and Kerry earlier this month