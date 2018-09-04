Here's what students need to know before renting

Students are being warned to take control of their own safety when looking for rented accommodation.

More than 50,000 students are expected to attend third-level for the first time this month, with thousands more returning.

The National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) is urging those who are moving into rented accommodation to ensure that the property and its facilities meet the minimum health and safety standards.

File photo

The NSAI is advising those on the lookout for a place to rent to check for carbon monoxide and smoke alarms.

"Finding appropriate rental accommodation for students will likely prove difficult this year, due to factors beyond their control," said Geraldine Larkin, NSAI Chief Executive.

"We’re asking people to mindful of standards when they do secure a place to stay and, if necessary, to remind landlords of their obligations when it comes to providing a safe place to live.

Landlords have a legal duty to ensure that rented accommodation meets certain minimum physical and safety standards including, but not limited to, the presence of two smoke alarms, a Carbon Monoxide (CO) detector, a fire blanket a and fixed heater.