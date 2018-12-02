Here's the breakdown of improvements Dublin bus commuters are to experience from today

Four more bus routes are to switch from Dublin Bus to Go-Ahead Ireland from today, in a move that will see improved services, not just on these routes, but in other parts of the network too.

From today, routes 17A, 33A, 33B and 102 will be operated under the Transport for Ireland brand by Go-Ahead Ireland, and passengers on these routes will see immediate improvements in frequency and service levels of buses.

The switchover of routes will free up resources which allow for the National Transport Authority to approve a programme of service improvements and modifications on Dublin Bus routes across the network.

The new Route 40E to be operated by Dublin Bus will provide a link from Luas and Iarnród Éireann services at Broombridge to areas including Tyrellstown and West Finglas.

The 40E will run on a 30-minute frequency Monday to Friday, and will also have a substantial weekend service.

Changes to the 33 which will continue to be run by Dublin Bus, and the 33A, which will be run by Go-Ahead Ireland, will mean that there will be a combined 30-minute frequency all day every day between Skerries, Rush, Lusk and Swords.

This represents a substantial improvement on the current service level.

The frequency on Route 33A will be significantly increased and for the first time will connect Skerries, Rush and Lusk directly to Dublin Airport.

Further interchange opportunities are available in Swords for onward travel to areas such as Donabate, Portrane, and Malahide.

Route 33 will continue south of Swords to provide direct services to destinations along Swords Road and Drumcondra Road to the city centre.

Other services to and from Dublin Airport will also improve, including route 16 which will commence earlier at 6am from Dublin Airport and 5.30am from Ballinteer.

There will be a full 10-minute frequency morning peak service operating from Dublin Airport, with evening service frequency improved from every 20 minutes to every 15 minutes.

Route 33A is newly extended from Skerries, Rush, Lusk and Swords and will run direct to Dublin Airport every 90 minutes.

There will be better frequency on the Go-Ahead Ireland route 102 that links Dublin Airport to Swords, Malahide and Sutton.

NTA Chief Executive Officer Anne Graham said:

“The changes being introduced this coming weekend are part of an overall substantial increase in frequency and service levels on about 50 bus routes in Dublin, operated under the Transport for Ireland brand, by both Dublin Bus and Go-Ahead Ireland.

These latest changes are part of the biggest programme of service improvements that the NTA has ever approved and are indicative of the level of commitment we have to making the bus service better for more passengers across the network in Dublin.

“This represents good news for the customer who from Sunday will begin to benefit from more frequent buses at both peak and off-peak times, as well as at weekends.”

- Digital Desk