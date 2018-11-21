Here's how to shop safely online, according to the Gardaí
An Garda Síochána have issued some safety tips for consumers shopping online in the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
The guidelines, issued in association with the FraudSMART, a fraud awareness initiative led by Banking & Payments Federation Ireland, outlines how shoppers can protect their financial and personal details while shopping on the internet.
Detective Superintendent Gerard Walsh of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said: "Buying online is a very convenient way to shop particularly in the busy run-up to Christmas.
"However, shopping safely online is not a given, as there are inherent risks.
"It is vital that people exercise caution when shopping online and follow the fraud prevention advice provided.”
- An Garda Síochána’s top tips for shopping online include:
- Be Informed:
- Do your research; only buy from trusted sources, shops or brands that you are familiar with. Use websites that your friends, family or colleagues have used before.
- Do not click on links or adverts from social media. Independently go to the website offering the deal. This will ensure you are not shopping on a fake website.
- Think twice before allowing e-merchant stores to store your payment details
- Be Alert:
- Read terms and conditions and make sure you are not committing to a series of recurring payments especially where free trials are offered.
- Always save all documents related to your online purchases.
- When purchasing something online from another person, do not send money up front
- Be Secure:
- Use a secure website. Look for the padlock symbol and the ‘S’ in HTTPS.
- Never send your Card number, PIN or any other card information to anyone by email
- Don’t use public Wi-Fi when making payments, always switch to 3G/4G
- REMEMBER
- Regularly check statements and transactions for any frauds or suspicious activity
- If you have a suspicion about an online transaction check your account online to ascertain if the payment was made to the genuine retailer.
- Report suspicious transactions to your local Garda station and to your bank or card processor.
Niamh Davenport, of the FraudSMART programme, said: "While Black Friday provides consumers with a great chance to grab a bargain, it can also open up the perfect opportunity for scammers and hackers. It is often a simple or easy measure that people can take to protect against fraud and it is important that consumers know these to avoid being vulnerable to fraudsters.”
