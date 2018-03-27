Here's how to secure a ticket for Pope Francis’ visit to Ireland

Earlier this month Pope Francis confirmed that he will visit Ireland later this year.

During his visit, he will attend the World Meeting of Families which takes place in Croke Park, Dublin from August 21-26 .

At the end of the week-long event, on August 26, the Pope will celebrate Mass in the Phoenix Park.

According to the World Meeting of Families website, both events are free and you are guaranteed a ticket as long as you have registered for the WMOF2018 Congress, which incurs a cost.

See details below:

Regisration:

Attendance to the three-day Congress, plus a guaranteed ticket for Festival of Families and ticket for the Final Mass will set you back €68 if you book online, and €78 on the day of registration.

A single day attendance to Congress plus option Festival of Families ticket subject to availability at time of booking and a guaranteed ticket for Final Mass, will cost you €38 if you book online, and €43 on the day of registration.

There are also concessions for pensioners, students and the unwaged. Children are free but must be named and registered as part of a Family Group.

Take a look at the registration options here

A limited number of tickets to the free event will also be made available through each diocese in Ireland.

Further information on booking free tickets for the Final Mass will be announced closer to the date of the event.