Here's how much the average wedding costs Irish newlyweds
18/09/2018 - 08:36:00
Irish weddings cost an average of €31,000, but some couples are spending around €75,000.
A survey by wedding website onefabday.com found that the most frugal budget for the day was €2,000.
Brides spend roughly €2,000 on a wedding dress with a groom's suit coming in at around €800.
According to the survey, most weddings cost 20-30% more than expected.
Digital Desk
