Here's how much the average wedding costs Irish newlyweds

Irish weddings cost an average of €31,000, but some couples are spending around €75,000.

A survey by wedding website onefabday.com found that the most frugal budget for the day was €2,000.

Brides spend roughly €2,000 on a wedding dress with a groom's suit coming in at around €800.

According to the survey, most weddings cost 20-30% more than expected.

