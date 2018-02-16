Here is what is expected in the Government's 'Ireland 2040' plan to be announced today

The Government is to launch its €115bn 'Ireland 2040' plan later today.

The document will outline how Ireland should develop over the next 20 years and where big capital spending will be done.

It will be launched in Sligo after a special Cabinet meeting.

There are two plans being launched today, the National Planning Framework and the National Development Plan.

Together they form Project Ireland 2040 - the Government's vision for how to develop the country over the coming decades.

There will be a big focus on housing with the Government expected to commit to building more than half a million homes up to 2040. A new housing body will also be announced to have a focus on land hoarding.

Health will get a big investment with three new hospitals in Dublin, Cork and Galway to deal with surgery waiting lists.

A second runway at Dublin Airport and a new control centre will be developed there, while the Government have committed to building the M20 motorway from Limerick to Cork.

They will also put aside money for the re-development of Waterford's North Quays and more new schools nationwide.

A DART extension to Drogheda and Metro North in Dublin will be announced, while Athlone to be dubbed capital of the midlands, with extra importance to be given to developing Sligo as well.

The new Children's Hospital, new IT systems for the HSE and money to replace the Garda Pulse system will be included, while the Defence Forces will get two new maritime aircraft to patrol the seas post-Brexit.

However, the plan has been politically sensitive with claims it leaves out rural Ireland by focusing on urban areas.