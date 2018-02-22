Here is how much Irish people listen to the radio

Around three million Irish people listen to radio for an average of 247 minutes a day.

Radio Days, the country's biggest radio conference, is taking place over the next two days.

Broadcasters attending the event are anticipating a number of announcements from the Communications Minister, Denis Naughton, that they hope will future-proof the industry.

Mr Naughton is expected to make an announcement in relation to the Independent Radio Stations Bill, relaxing the advertising cap of 10 minutes and the regulation levy fee reduction.

Two Irish international hit songwriters are to be recognised for their contribution to the music industry later at the conference also.

Johnny McDaid and Ruth-Anne Cunningham are set to receive an IMRO Outstanding Achievement Award.

Musician and record producer Johnny McDaid is a member of Snow Patrol and has written songs with Ed Sheeran, Pink and Robbie Williams.

Singer-songwriter Ruth-Anne Cunningham is best known for co-writing on "Too Little Too Late" by the American singer JoJo, "Slow Hands" by Niall Horan and numerous Westlife songs.