Here is how many women hold Ireland's top civil service jobs
It has been revealed that just two of the 17 top civil service jobs are held by women.
Figures from the Irish Daily Mail also show that men account for two-thirds of the senior roles in government departments.
Just two departments - Arts & Culture and Jobs - are led by a female secretary general.
It has led to accusations of an "old boys club" with calls for more to be done to tackle gender equality.
