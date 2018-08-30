Here are the most sought-after skills in Ireland's software sector, according to LinkedIn

LinkedIn have revealed the eight most in-demand skills for the Irish software sector.

Based on an analysis of their data, there are more than 12,000 vacancies across the Irish technology industry.

Average wages in the software sector rose by 11.4% since 2011, almost double the growth rate of 4.3% in the overall Irish labour market.

LinkedIn’s eight most in-demand skills for the Irish software sector 1. Git (a version control system primarily used for source code management in software development)

2. JQuery (jQuery is a cross-platform JavaScript library designed to simplify the client-side scripting of HTML)

3. Eclipse (an integrated development environment used in computer programming)

4. Web Services (Web services range from storage management and customer relationship management)

5. Web Applications (Web applications are computer programmes that run in a browser)

6. Python (Programming language)

7. Data Engineering and Data Warehousing (Design and construction of cloud infrastructure for running large-scale data processing systems)

8. HTML5 (Markup language for the development of websites and applications)

There are more than 900 software companies in the Irish economy, including both multinational and indigenous firms, employing 24,000 people and generating €16bn of exports annually, making Ireland the world’s second-largest software exporter.

Sharon McCooey, Head of LinkedIn Ireland, said: “Professionals with specialist software skills are highly sought after at the moment and are likely to see significant interest from potential employers for the foreseeable future.

“Professionals open to retraining should also look at these in-demand skills as they give a good sense of what employers are searching for.

"There are a variety of routes into the sector ranging from apprenticeships to third level courses. We also offer online training on LinkedIn Learning for people looking to re-skill in their own time, while balancing their current career or family life.”