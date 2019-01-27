A school in Dublin has topped the Sunday Independent School League tables.

Assumption Secondary School in Walkinstown leads the way in the list that examines the percentage of students that go on to third level education.

Nationwide, four schools sent all of their pupils on to college or university.

Here are the most improved schools in each county:

CARLOW

St Mary's Academy CBS sent 75% of their pupils on to third level last year, up from 40% a decade ago.

CAVAN

The mixed Breifne College sent 45% of students to third level last year, up from 31% in 2009.

CLARE

Scariff Community College saw 94% of students leave the mixed school for university or college courses across the country last year, up from 64% 10 years ago.

CORK

Deerpark CBS in Cork city is the most improved school in the city and county. Last year, 75% of boys from the school went on to third level. That's up from 20% 10 years ago.

DONEGAL

Crana College in Buncrana is the most improved school, having sent 76% of students to third level last year. In 2009, 48% of students went on to third level.

DUBLIN

Assumption Secondary School in Walkinstown is the most improved school in both Dublin city and in the country. They sent 100% of their students to third level last year, up from 42% a decade ago.

In the county, Fingal Community College in Swords is the most improved school. They sent 69% of their students to third level last year, an increase of 33% over the last 10 years.

GALWAY

Galway Community College sent 71% of its students to third level last year, up from 21% in 2009, making it the county's most improved school.

KERRY

Castleisland Community College is Kerry's most improved school. The mixed school sent 89& of its students to third level last year, up from 62% in 2009.

KILDARE

Last year the mixed St Paul's Secondary School in Monasterevin sent 62% of its pupils to third level. In 2009, just 13% of students went to third level.

KILKENNY

79% of Scoil Aireagail in Ballyhale's pupils went to third level last year, an increase from 51% in 2009.

LAOIS

Clonaslee College sent 91% of its students to third level in the second year in-a-row last year, an increase from 70% 10 years ago.

LEITRIM

Ballinamore Community School sent 79% of its students to third level last year, up from 59% in 2009.

LIMERICK

The most improved school in Co Limerick is Sexton Street CBS, which sent 67% of its students to third level last year. In 2009, 31% of students went to third level.

LONGFORD

Lanesboro Community College is the most improved school in Longford, sending 76% of its students to third level last year. It's an increase from 52% in 2009.

LOUTH

Sacred Heart School in Drogheda sent 100% of students to third level last year, up from 76% 10 years ago, making it the most improved school in the county.

MAYO

Muredach's College, Ballina sent 100% of its pupils to third level last year, up from 59% a decade ago.

MEATH

The mixed Gormanstown College sent 84% of its students to third level in 2018, up from 60% 10 years ago.

MONAGHAN

Ballybay Community College, a mixed Church of Ireland school, saw 78% of its students go to third level last year, up from 69% in 2009.

OFFALY

Banagher College, Coláiste Na Sionna sent 90% of its students to third level last year. In 2009, 50% of the students in the school went on to third level.

ROSCOMMON

Roscommon CBS is the most improved school in the county. Last year 98% of students left the school for third level, up from 66% in 2009.

SLIGO

St Attracta's Community School, Tubbercurry sent 86% of their students to third level last year, up from 70% in 2009.

TIPPERARY

Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel is the most improved school in the county. Last year, 96% of its students went to third level. In 2009 they sent 49% of their students to third level.

WATERFORD

Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School in Waterford City sent all of its students to third level last year, up from 69% in 2009.

WESTMEATH

Mercy Secondary School in Kilbeggan sent 84% of its students to third level, an increase from 60% in 2009.

WEXFORD

Presentation Secondary School in Wexford Town is the county's most improved school, with 86% of students going to third level last year. This is up from 55% in 2009.

WICKLOW

Coláiste Chraobh Abhann sent 70% of its students to third level last year, up from 18% a decade ago.