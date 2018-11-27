Here are the five most annoying car parking habits

We all have our pet hates when it comes to finding that elusive parking space.

Especially around this time of year when everybody seems to be out Christmas shopping.

A survey has listed the five most annoying habits of drivers' when it comes to parking.

The research by Ireland’s only electronic parking and tolling tag provider, easytrip, has revealed that parking stress affects one in three drivers.

Here are the top five: Taking up two parking spaces - 86%

Drivers parking too close to your car - 71%

Drivers parking in a designated disabled parking space (when they’re not disabled) - 70%

Drivers parking in a family car space (when they don’t have a child/children in the car) - 38%

Blocking the parking aisle while they wait for a parking space - 26%

When it comes to on-street parking, the stress levels can rise even further since it's much harder to find a parking space on the street rather than in a car park.

So it may come as no surprise to find that a lot of motorists admitted to parking in places they shouldn't have when looking for on-street parking.

The top five are: Parking on the footpath blocking pedestrian access - 38%

Parking in a loading bay during restricted hours - 31%

Parking on a double yellow line - 30%

Parking on a single yellow line during restricted hours - 29%

Parking at a bus stop - 11%

Colin Delaney, CEO of easytrip, said: “Our research reveals many of our nations parking habits as we move into the busy Christmas shopping period. While parking technology has made parking easier for many motorists it’s also important to note that we need to remain patient and courteous of other drivers when parking our vehicles.

"We are advising motorists to be mindful, to not take up two parking spaces and to make sure they give enough room to the cars parked on either side of them.

"To not park in a space that isn’t designated for their use and when parking on the street to be aware of the law and most importantly of other road users including pedestrians, cyclists, bus and van drivers.”

