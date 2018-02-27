Here are some useful sites and numbers to keep nearby during Storm Emma

Authorities are preparing for disruption to Ireland's transport network and utility services this week due to Storm Emma.

The so-called 'Beast from the East' cold weather movement is expected to bring freezing temperatures, with the worst conditions in the south and east.

A Status Orange snow and ice warning will come into force for many parts of Leinster this afternoon – with snow accumulations of 4cm to 6cm by tomorrow morning.

A Status Yellow warning will come into force across the south east of the country later in the evening with accumulations of up to 3cm in parts.

With that in mind, here is a list of useful websites and telephone numbers to have handy for the upcoming bad weather.

TRANSPORT

Transport Infrastructure Ireland

Traffic updates

Winter Ready

Roads

Road Safety Authority Tel: 096 25000/Lo-Call: 1890 40 60 40

AA Roadwatch

Bus Éireann - Tel: 1850 836 611 08.30 – 18.00 daily

Dublin Bus - Tel: 01 8734222

Aircoach - Tel: 01 8447118

Rail

Iarnród Éireann - Tel: 01 8366222

Luas - Tel: 1850 300 604 or 01 4614911

Dart - Tel: 01 8366222

Airports

Dubin

Cork

Shannon

Ireland West

Ferries

Irish Ferries - Tel: 0818 300 400/818 300 400

Dublin Port - Tel: 0818 310 100/818 310 100

Rosslare Port: Tel: 053 913 3158/053 913 3158

Stena Line - Tel: 01 907 5300 when travelling to Britain or to or from France

Tel: +44 (0) 8705 755 755 when travelling to or from Ireland, Scotland or Holland

Brittany Ferries - Tel: 021 427 7801/021 427 7801

Cork Ringaskiddy Port Tel: 021 437 8401

UTILITY SERVICES

ESB - To report an outage Tel: 1850 372 999/021 2382410

Gas Networks Ireland - Emergency Line Tel: 1850 20 50 50

Irish Water supply and service updates - Tel: 1850 278 278

RESCUE SERVICES

In an emergency dial 112 or 999

Mountain Rescue

SCHOOLS

Department of Education

Schools - Contact local schools