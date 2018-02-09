Here are five holidays you could take with tonight's €130m EuroMillions jackpot
09/02/2018 - 11:03:01Back to Ireland Home
As ice and snow blanket the country this morning, tonight's EuroMillions jackpot is enough to set anyone's heart a flame.
The Friday jackpot is soaring to an incredible €130m.
A spokesperson for the National Lottery said excitement is mounting as the total climbs to such a lifechanging amount.
“With the jackpot rolling to this mega amount there is massive interest from our players,” the spokesperson said.
“Ireland is on a EuroMillions roll at the moment with three jackpot winners, and 31 EuroMillions Plus wins in 2017, a record since the game began in 2004.
"This year alone there have been five Irish EuroMillions Plus wins, so we are hoping the luck of the Irish continues tonight.”
Here are five decadent holidays an Irish winner cantake while they decide how to spend their millions!
The Pikaia Lodge in Ecuador
Stay at the luxurious Pikaia Lodge on Darwin’s favorite archipelago, the Galapagos, in Ecuador. Designed for the environmentally conscious and adventurous traveler, you can dine at the lodge’s restaurant on the edge of a crater - or come face-to-face with a giant tortoise as you ramble through the grounds. A week's stay in the lodge’s pool suite starts at €10,000 per person.
North Island in Seychelles
Perfect pastel panoramas await at Constance Ephelia. Double tap if you're hoping to visit the Seychelles in 2018! 🌅 Thanks to @seanpyo for this stunning photo. #myconstancemoment #constancehotels #constanceephelia #seychelles #maheisland #indianocean #naturalbeauty #luxurytravel #luxurylifestyle #holidayplanning #holiday #vacation #instatravel
If it is good enough for George and Amal Clooney it is good enough for you! The stunning Villa North resort on this private island in the sunny Seychelles has villas offering 8,000 square feet of decadence including wooden decks, a coconut grove, and a private entrance to a secluded beach. A snip at €10,000 a night!
The Post House at Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, California
Escape the rest of the world while enjoying views of the Pacific Ocean at the Post Ranch Inn in California. Soak up stunning ocean views through the floor-to-ceiling windows as you lie in bed, or from your private jacuzzi. The room is available for €4,000 a night.
Wilderness Safaris Bisate Lodge in Rwanda
The secluded Bisate Lodge sits directly next to Rwanda’s magnificent Volcano National Park. The villas are all designed to resemble the palaces of traditional Rwandan monarchs and feature a central fireplace and decks overlooking the nearby volcanoes. Rooms start at €1,000 per night.
White Desert “Greatest Trip” to Antarctica
For the ultimate luxury holiday White Desert offers a one-day trip to Antarctica. Starting off from Cape Town, board a Gulfstream Private Jet and fly to the icy continent where you have eight hours to explore, ending the day with a gourmet champagne dinner. The entire trip lasts less than 24 hours but will set you back €170,000.
Join the conversation - comment here