Herbal cannabis worth €120,000 seized in Portlaoise

Revenue officers have seized 6kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of approximately €120,000 in Laois today.

The drugs, which were seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre, were concealed in vacuum-packed parcels which originated in Spain.

Revenue say investigations are on-going with a view to prosecution.

They have appealed to businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding drug smuggling to contact Revenue in confidence on their confidential line at 1800 295 295.

- Digital Desk