Hen and stag parties join crowds for Pope visit

Some of the tourists visiting Dublin this weekend were initially unaware they are sharing their holiday to Ireland with Pope Francis.

Dublin city is a popular spot for holidaymakers as well as hen and stag parties and it saw many visitors arrive this afternoon with no idea why thousands of people were lining the streets.

The hen party of Carys Roderick had booked their flights from Wales months ago, and they were partying on Dame Street with the bride-to-be dressed as a chicken.

Ms Roderick joked that she was delighted the Pope had come out to see her.

“We booked the flights ages ago, we had no idea he was coming on the same weekend as us, but it was nice of him to show up for me,” she said.

“We decided since we were here we would turn out to see him.

“I was expecting him to go a bit slower, he passed by in like two seconds, the car went so fast by us.

“I suppose it’s something to tell the grandchildren, I can always say I saw the Pope while dressed up as a chicken.”

Another group, from Peterborough in England, were in Dublin to celebrate Lizzie Davidson’s upcoming nuptials.

Cara Smiljanic said: “We’re here on this glorious day to see the Pope.

Pope Francis passes along O'Connell Bridge in Dublin in his 'Popemobile' pic.twitter.com/e2xBn7Iipk — Aisling Ennis (@aislingrosennis) August 25, 2018

“We’re really excited and it’s my friend’s hen do as well, so it’s extra special.”

Emma Dyson said the group had even put off some very important activities to see the leader of the Catholic Church.

“We’re delaying the cocktail-making session just so we can see Pope Francis,” she said.

The women said it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to see the pontiff pass by in the Popemobile.

A number of stag parties could also be seen along the Pope’s route, wearing matching T-shirts and costumes.

Other tourists visiting Dublin reported the same experience, saying they had booked a holiday over their summer break and only realised upon arrival that they had picked this weekend.

- Press Association