Heavy rainfall brings miserable end to bank holiday weekend; Several warnings in place

Heavy rainfall is bringing a miserable end to the Easter bank holiday.

Several Met Office warnings are in place and there are alerts about treacherous driving conditions and spot flooding in places.

Further outbreaks of rain and drizzle today, with some sleet and hill snow in the north. Winds fresh to strong and gusty over the northern half of the country but further south winds light to moderate south to southeast in direction. pic.twitter.com/PlnsB4VggS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 2, 2018

There is also a gale warning and small craft warning in operation, with easterly winds reaching force 6 at times today.

Met Eireann's Liz Walsh says the east coast is worst affected.

She said: "We've got a low pressure system moving into the Irish Sea and it has got rain bands wrapped around it and these rain bands are circling around bringing showery rain across the eastern Leinster area, some showers also further north and west aswell.

- Digital Desk