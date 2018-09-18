Heavy overnight rain as wind warning issued for Wednesday

Storm Helene has brought heavy rain to parts of the west and north-west overnight.

Met Éireann say there was a risk of some local flooding in Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Meanwhile, a warning for strong winds has been issued for tomorrow with areas in the south, west and north due to be worst affected.

Digital Desk
