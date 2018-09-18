Heavy overnight rain as wind warning issued for Wednesday

Storm Helene has brought heavy rain to parts of the west and north-west overnight.

Met Éireann say there was a risk of some local flooding in Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Meanwhile, a warning for strong winds has been issued for tomorrow with areas in the south, west and north due to be worst affected.

Wind Warning Issued for Wednesday

Status: Yellow

Location: Nationwide

Valid: Wed 5am to Wed 5pmhttps://t.co/b24grJkqcb pic.twitter.com/nH6PVL95Gx — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 17, 2018

Digital Desk