Heatwave could be on its way as temperatures set to reach high 20s

Met Eireann has said '' indications are good'' that a heatwave may be coming our way this week.

The forecaster says the warmest weather so far this year could be on the way, with temperatures possibly reaching the high twenties.

Dry, calm and settled weather is on its way, with good sunny spells from tomorrow.

Met Eireann defines a heatwave as five consecutive days of unusually warm weather.

Asked if we can expect the five days of sizzling sun, forecaster Liz Walsh said: "A this stage, it's still a little too far out to say with certainty, but indications are good".

Dublin got to 24°C yesterday and did not fall below 15°C overnight.

Max temps nationally today 15°C in the north to 18°C in the south. Similar tomorrow.

Temps rise considerably from this weekend.

Very warm or even hot conditions developing into next week with plenty of sunshine. pic.twitter.com/joRNjz942m — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 20, 2018

Today is expected to be dry with sunny spells and temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, according to Met Eireann.

Tomorrow and Friday will be dry and warm again, with hazy sunshine and highs of 24 degrees forecasted for the weekend.

Met Eireann says we can expect very warm conditions developing into next week.

- Digital Desk