Heatwave continues as dry spell puts pressure on water supplies

Temperatures are set to rise even further today, as the heatwave continues.

Met Eireann is predicting top temperatures of 28 degrees later, but they are set to increase further later in the week.

A status yellow high-temperature warning remains in place until 9pm on Friday.

Wednesday could see temperatures reach 30 degrees as it continues to stay dry and sunny.

The hot and dry spell has put pressure on water supplies.

Irish Water is monitoring reservoir levels at a number of locations.

Kate, our Corporate Affairs Manager & Water Conservation expert, outlines how the current prolonged dry spell ☀️ impacts our water supplies. Small measures benefit you, your neighbours & your community. See more on this at https://t.co/2iJ1KfUDGU #BeWaterSmart #ConserveWater pic.twitter.com/ygC555Pp1o — Irish Water (@IrishWater) June 25, 2018

Kate Gannon of Irish Water says the public can help by taking a few simple steps.

"Don't use hoses to water your garden. If you are going to water things, water them late in the evening.

"Avoid washing carse, avoid power hosing. If you are going to have a paddling pool for the kids, please keep it as shallow as possible.

"And also consider taking short four to five-minute showers as opposed to taking baths."

- Digital Desk