'Heartening to see so many applications' for Greenways across country - Shane Ross

The Government has received 22 applications from local authorities and state agencies for Greenways around the country.

Minister for Transport, Shane Ross has welcomed the interest in the funding available for projects.

However, he admits there will be difficult decisions ahead, given the high quality of the applications.

Minister Ross said he hopes to be in a position to announce the successful projects next year.

“It’s heartening to see so many applications received today and the national interest in Greenways.

"I’d like to thank the local authorities and state agencies for the hard work that has gone into preparing them.

"It is wonderful that people all over the country appreciate the enormous benefits that Greenways give to local communities through better health, sustainable transport, recreation and tourism.

There will be difficult decisions ahead given the high quality of the applications and the number of projects seeking funding but I look forward to being in a position to announce the successful projects next year.

"This is an opportunity to build on the success of the Waterford, Great Western and Old Rail Trail Greenways in the years ahead.

Waterford Greenway.

- Digital Desk