Healthcare transformation key focus as NAGP AGM continues in Cork

The National Association of General Practitioners is to continue to hold its AGM today in Cork.

It will draw attention to the increasing frustration among GPs that young, highly trained doctors are emigrating.

It is after its ballot last week showed 84% of its members would not sign a new GP contract.

NAGP President Dr. Emmett Kerin says health transformation will be a key topic of discussion today.

He said: "We have a number of international speakers from both the UK and the USA.

"They will be speaking in regard to health transformation and innovation in a primary care setting.

We are looking for a transformation in our healthcare centre through Sláintecare and general practice is a key enabler in that.

"The focus of today's AGM is to see how we can enable general practice to lead that transformation."

