Health Minister to seek cabinet meeting to approve abortion referendum bill

Health Minister Simon Harris will seek a special cabinet meeting this week to sign off on the abortion referendum bill.

Publication of the bill was due to be finalised at tomorrow's cabinet meeting but has instead been delayed by a Supreme Court judgment.

The court is deliberating an appealed High Court ruling which stated that the unborn have rights in the constitution outside the 8th amendment.

If the ruling is quashed, Health Minister Simon Harris will seek a special cabinet meeting to approve the referendum bill on Wednesday or Thursday.

The Supreme Court ruling is due to be given on Wednesday.