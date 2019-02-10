Health Minister thanks Gardaí after they move protestors from outside his Wicklow home

Gardaí were called to the house of Health Minister Simon Harris after a group of protesters gathered outside there this afternoon.

Minister Harris was inside his home along with his wife and his three-week-old baby as around 20 people protested outside.

A spokesperson for the Minister confirmed the incident saying: "The Minister, his wife and three-week-old daughter remain inside while they await the arrival of the gardaí."

A Garda spokeswoman has confirmed that officers were at the minister's Wicklow home.

The protesters, who are believed to be protesting "against austerity", have since left the scene peacefully and Gardaí say enquiries will be carried out.

A spokesman for Mr Harris added: "The incident has now concluded. The Minister would like to thank An Garda Síochána for their assistance and in ensuring his wife and daughter's safety.

"He has no further comment to make at this time."

READ MORE: Family of missing Irish man in Malaysia raise money for private search

It comes after he faced accusations that he misled the Dáil on the cost of the National Children's Hospital which will cost €450m more than originally planned.

His department is also under pressure as nurses staged strikes over pay.