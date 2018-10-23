Health Minister open to meeting nurses to avert industrial action

The Minister for Health says he's open to meeting with INMO officials in a bid to prevent nurses taking industrial action over recruitment and retention issues.

Last week members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation rejected proposals which would have seen an increase in some allowances and a reduction in the number of years required to become a senior staff nurse.

The Executive Council of the INMO will consider the issue of industrial action when they next meet on November 5.

Minister for Health Simon Harris

Minister Simon Harris says he's hoping to engage with INMO officials before then in a bid to resolve the issue.

"I understand that the INMO will consider its next steps when its executive meets on the 5th of November but I would like to see all parties, including my own Department, coming together during the intervening period to see if there is a way forward," he said.

"Industrial action is not something any side wants to see, it's not something that patients want to see, it's not something that nurses want to see.

"I would hope that engagement could take place between nurses and their employer in advance of the 5th of November."

Digital Desk