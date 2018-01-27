Health Minister confirms out-of-hours GP service for North Wicklow

Health Minister Simon Harris has confirmed that funding for a GP out-of-hours service for North Wicklow is in the HSE service plan for 2018.



Campaigners in the area had organised a protest to take place at Simon Harris’ constituency office in Bray next Saturday to call on the Minister to deliver the service.



The protest would have been the latest in a series of public meetings and part of a petition to keep the pressure on the Health Minister.



Speaking to East Coast FM, Simon Harris says he has now secured funding for an out of hours GP service in North Wicklow.

"We are one of the few parts of the country in north Wicklow not to have access to a structured, out-of-hours GP service," he said.



"When I became Minister for Health, I met with GPs... all of whom highlighted to me the need for this service.



"Since then, I have been working with the HSE to put that service in place, and I’m very pleased to inform people that I have now secured the funding. It’s in the HSE service plan for this year."







